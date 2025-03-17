New Hartley Memorial Hall receives £3,000 from housebuilder

New Hartley Memorial Hall, located in the heart of village, has received a £3,000 donation from local housebuilder Barratt Homes, which has its Church Fields development nearby.

A cornerstone of the village, New Hartley Memorial Hall provides a much-needed warm and comfortable space for villagers to enjoy. Managed by New Hartley Community Association, the Memorial Hall plays host to a variety of different community-driven activities, including a weekly food bank and hot lunches free of charge, exercise classes and toddler groups, creative crafting classes, the monthly village litter pick, and many more.

The donation from the local housebuilder will go towards the refurbishment of the upstairs hall, which will now be transformed into a welcoming space for young adults and adult groups alike.

Half of the donation from Barratt Homes’ Church Fields development comes as part of the housebuilder’s monthly Community Fund, which sees a different charity within the region receive a £1,500 donation. The other half of the donation came from the annual winter top-up given to Community Fund charities during the months of December and January.

Michelle Williams, Chair of the New Hartley Community Association commented: “We’re so pleased to have received the generous £3,000 from Barratt Homes’ nearby Church Fields development. This money will be hugely beneficial in supporting the refurbishment of our upstairs hall, which is desperately needed in order to create a safe and welcoming space for local people within the village.

“We look forward to extending our offering of New Hartley Memorial Hall over the coming months, and continuing to provide vital community space.”

Rebecca Forrest, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Church Fields development, added: “New Hartley Memorial Hall is such a pillar within the local community, and we’re really happy to have been able to support them at a transformative time.

"A huge part of our efforts as a local housebuilder is dedicated to supporting and nurturing the communities in which we build, and we’re so pleased that our donation has come at a time most needed. We look forward to seeing the transformations come to life as the hall’s offering continues to grow.”

Barratt Homes’ Church Fields development, located on St Michael’s Avenue and near to New Hartley Memorial Hall, offers a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available to purchase from £247,995.

