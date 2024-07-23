New director to oversee growth of North East engineers’ residential structures work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East engineers RWO has appointed a new director to oversee the management and expansion of its residential structural engineering work.

Sam Innes has been appointed director of residential structures in a move that will see him working alongside the management team at Seaton Burn-based RWO on new business development while leading a team of specialist engineers and technical specialists.

He will oversee all residential structural work RWO undertakes across the North East with specific responsibility for the management of key accounts including Miller Homes, Bellway Homes, Keepmoat Homes and Barratt Developments.

New business development, project management, and overseeing the technical compliance of designs and workflows will also be part of an extensive brief.

Coming as RWO posts a 15% increase in revenues in FY2024, which has seen turnover propelled to £3m with a target to boost income to £3.5m in 2025, Sam brings 15 years of experience and knowledge in residential and commercial engineering to the role.

Alex Erskine, director of residential at RWO, said: “Sam will add real value to our residential structures’ operation as we continue to invest in our skills and improving client services. He will lead a small but growing team of technical specialists dedicated to providing first-class structural engineering services across the new build and bespoke housing sector.”