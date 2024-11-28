Free creative writing courses funded by North Shields Cultural Quarter are heading into a new chapter after Age UK North Tyneside offer up their support.

Creative writing service, Write on the Tyne CIC is organised by author Helen Aitchison, who ran the sell-out courses at North Shields Library and Exchange 1856 during 2024.

These included an introduction to creative writing, writing for well-being and routes to publishing.

Some of the learners were Age UK North Tyneside customers, and the charity has now offered a free teaching space for future sessions at its Bradbury Centre in North Shields.

A Write on the Tyne creative writing course at the Exchange 1856 funded by North Shields Cultural Quarter.

Helen will attend the first session to offer guidance, and after that they will be peer-led. Budding writers will support one another as they learn, with Age UK North Tyneside staff available if needed.

Helen said: “This is a wonderful continuation of our creative writing teaching for some of our existing learners as well as new learners who have decided to join the group.

“The fact that there are already 15 people wanting to be part of the group reflects not only the appetite for creativity in our community, but also the connection many people have felt through writing, meeting new people, and developing confidence.

“Some of the learners from our North Shields courses are also going to start volunteering with Age UK North Tyneside through a letter writing befriending service I’ve been involved with setting up."

The creative writing courses funded by North Shields Cultural Quarter got glowing feedback.

One learner explained: “The courses have been really good and a way to meet new people as well as learn so much about creative writing. I have the confidence now and look forward to the group at Age UK North Tyneside.”

Sonya Roe, Age UK North Tyneside head of charity services, said: “Helen is a talented creative writing teacher, and a warm and caring person who has really inspired some of our customers to explore their writing skills.

She added: “We are delighted to be offering a space at our Bradbury Centre in North Shields to allow these creative writing sessions to continue.”