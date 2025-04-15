New cards for Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick based artist Stephen Lennon has been commissioned by Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh to create two new greetings cards celebrating two of their most loved plants

Berwick based artist Stephen Lennon has been commissioned by Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh to create two new greetings cards celebrating two of their most loved plants.

Botanic artist Stephen moved to Berwick upon Tweed in 2024 where he runs his own small greetings card and prints business, www.umbellifer.co.uk, selling to shops and individuals through his online shop.

At his first London trade show, Top Drawer, in January this year, he was approached by the Edinburgh buying team to create the two new images of Himalayan Blue Poppies (Meconopsis betonicifolia) and Scottish Flame Flower (Tropaeolum speciosum) exclusively for their retail spaces and was delighted to say yes!

Scottish Flame Flower

"I have been drawing plants and flowers for many years now and my business has flourished in that time, so it was great to get this lovely commission from such a world renowned organisation" says Stephen. "It makes me very happy to think my work is available to buy in their shops and it's things like this that make all the hard work worthwhile".

Both designs are available now from the Botanics Shop at Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh shop or online at RBGE.org.uk