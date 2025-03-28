New booking system launches for Northumberland’s free holiday activities programme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year, schools will play a crucial role in identifying eligible children and liaising with the new platform. Once confirmed, parents and carers will receive their voucher via email. The first round of vouchers will be sent out on April 3, allowing families to secure their places.
Funded by the Department for Education, HAF offers enriching activities and nutritious meals during school holidays for children entitled to free school meals.
The programme runs during Easter, summer, and Christmas breaks, providing vital support to children and their families across Northumberland.
Audrey Kingham, executive director of Children, Young People and Education at Northumberland County Council, shared “Our new approach to booking will make the Easter activities so much more accessible for many families.
"Northumberland is already recognised for their Holiday Activities work by DFE and this is another family centred approach being implemented.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.