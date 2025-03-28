Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new booking system has launched for Northumberland’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) making it easier for families to access free holiday activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, schools will play a crucial role in identifying eligible children and liaising with the new platform. Once confirmed, parents and carers will receive their voucher via email. The first round of vouchers will be sent out on April 3, allowing families to secure their places.

Funded by the Department for Education, HAF offers enriching activities and nutritious meals during school holidays for children entitled to free school meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme runs during Easter, summer, and Christmas breaks, providing vital support to children and their families across Northumberland.

HAF offers activities and nutritious meals during school holidays aimed at children entitled to free school meals.

Audrey Kingham, executive director of Children, Young People and Education at Northumberland County Council, shared “Our new approach to booking will make the Easter activities so much more accessible for many families.

"Northumberland is already recognised for their Holiday Activities work by DFE and this is another family centred approach being implemented.”