Local community groups and representatives from Berwick industries are being given the opportunity to play a starring role in a new exhibition.

Funded by Create Berwick, and delivered by arts agency Arts and Heritage and leading Northern artist Lucy Wright, the exhibition will honour Berwick’s working-class heritage by crowning Kings and Queens of industry.

A series of photographs – which will go on display during next year’s Berwick Feast and Salmon Queen festival – will capture the coronation of local people and celebrate the role they play in modern Berwick life.

People living and working in the town are being invited to nominate which industries, communities and landscapes should be featured in the exhibition by meeting artist, Lucy Wright, at this year’s Tweed Salmon Queen festival.

Artist Lucy Wright's new exhibition is inspired by the crowning of the Tweed Salmon Queen. (Photo: Leonie Freeman)

The festivities begin at Queen’s Gardens, Tweedmouth, at 5pm on Thursday July 17, with the crowning taking place at 7pm.

Artist, Lucy Wright, said: “There’s a long tradition of crowning people at events that commemorate sectors of industry. I want to take that sense of occasion to honour people that serve Berwick and make it the town it is.

“Each ‘royal representative’ will be photographed at their very own coronation, where they will be presented with a crown and other regalia. The images will form part of a wider exhibition where members of the public can sit in a grand throne and crown themselves King or Queen of their chosen domain for the day.”

Stephanie Allen, chief executive of Arts and Heritage, said: “We’d want to hear from people working in all sectors of industry across Berwick, as well as all those individuals and groups giving their valuable time to lead community networks across the town.”

Andrea Oliver, Create Berwick manager, added: “It’s an opportunity to create a unique experience in the town - something that engages local communities, supports the skills development of artists and creatives in the region, and takes inspiration from Berwick’s unique qualities.”

Anyone who is interested in taking part in the new exhibition can either fill in postcards on the day at the Salmon Queen festivities, or share their nominations online.