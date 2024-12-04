New audio drama combines two Sunderland folklore tales

What do you get when you combine The Lambton Worm with the Jabberwocky? And then add a 21st century twist?

The answer is, the new audio drama, ‘The Maiden and The Dragon’. The new six-part audio drama is set in 14th-century Wearside and is based on the classic North East folk tale of John Lambton and a fearsome dragon. Except, in ‘The Maiden and The Dragon’, things are a bit different.

It is 13yr old Marian, who stumbles upon the baby creature that has been thrown into the village well. And the creature is not at all fearsome, it’s just sad and alone. Like her. Because the year is 1377, in a small village called Harroton, and Marian is set to be betrothed to a boy she hates. She is destined to live a trapped life. It seems nothing will ever change for her.

But this strange ‘fish-bird’ is a young Jabberwock, and when she decides to take it home, a whole new story unfolds for her, and the village. Lewis Carroll’s ‘Jabberwocky’ poem is widely believed to be based on The Lambton Worm, but the two have never been brought together before in one tale, until now.

Charlie Dobres and the cast of The Maiden and The Dragon.

To ensure the drama was rooted in the area where it’s set, the entire cast is comprised of members of the Sunderland community theatre group, Centre Stage North East. Currently in its 30th year, the group is the city’s longest running and most successful stage school.

CSNE director, Fiona Clegg, said: “We got an email last June, completely out of the blue, from the writer, Charlie Dobres, asking if we’d be interested in recording the play. Centre Stage is in its 30th year, and what better way to celebrate than for the company to be involved in a production that is steeped in local history. There aren’t enough Sunderland voices in plays and films, so we feel very proud to help our region be heard.”

The drama’s haunting theme tune ‘Calling Me’ is sung by North East performer Lily Brooke, and, in keeping with its Wearside connection, Charlie also enlisted the help of students from the University of Sunderland via Sunderland Creatives Agency, to create a series of illustrations to support the production.

Charlie says that he originally developed the whole idea with his daughter Millie, as part of her University application for a Film/TV course.

Until recently, Charlie was a volunteer Director at Lewes Football Club, in East Sussex. In his time there, he was a co-architect of the club’s pioneering gender equality movement that saw the women’s team put on an equal footing, and funding, to the men’s.

Charlie commented: “I love football, and I also love folklore tales. But both are traditionally very male dominated. That infuriates me. The Lambton Worm is a fantastic story, but, like almost all myths, it’s the guy who saves the day. So, I wanted to tell a story where the ‘hero’ is a young girl, fighting against her fate and finding common cause with a so-called monster. Both are outsiders. Both want their freedom.”

The drama uses a historically researched and accurate setting of life and society in a Wearside village at the start of the reign of Richard the Second, the 10yr old King. It also features music from the 12th-14th century, recorded using authentic instruments.

The Maiden and The Dragon will be available to the public via Spotify and all major podcast platforms, from Friday, December 13, following a launch event at Hylton Castle.