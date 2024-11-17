New art trail is a boost for local artists and the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new art trail is being launched, to showcase the work of local artists and makers across different parts of Northumberland and the Scottish Borders each year.

The new all-year-round event is organised by north Northumberland-based The Tin Shed, which already runs a number of pop-up arts' events at venues in the two regions.

The aim of the Art Trail is to highlight different locations throughout the year, showcasing the work of local artists and makers. This means no two Art Trails will be the same, with venues ranging from village halls, churches and barns to castles and grand houses.

The Tin Shed's existing established venues, which include Ayton Castle in Scotland, Etal and Whalton Village halls in Northumberland, will be incorporated into the Trail, with new ones added each year.

Art Trail pops up in beautiful venues from castles to village halls

Three new events have already been announced as the Art Trail begins its journey early. This coming weekend, sees the first Art in Alnwick on Saturday November 23, 10.30am till 4pm, at St. James' Church Centre on Pottergate.

There'll be around 15 local artists and makers at the event in the historic converted building, which is a stone's throw from Alnwick Castle's main entrance.

Close on its heels is another new event, the Artisan Festive Fair at beautiful Ellingham Hall, at Ellingham near Chathill in Northumberland.

Ellingham Hall is usually a designated wedding venue, so rarely opens its doors to the general public, making this a great opportunity to visit.

The Art Trail will help artists reach a wider audience

Around 20 local artists and makers will showcase and sell their creations at the festive event on Wednesday, December 4, 10am till 3pm. Ellingham Hall's very own chef will provide delicious cakes, bakes and coffees for visitors who can sit and enjoy them in the two beautiful lounges in front of roaring fires surrounded by festive decorations.

All the Tin Shed's events are free entry to the public, so what better way to spend a Wednesday in December and hopefully find stunning, unique gifts for your loved ones.

Heading into 2025, the Art Trail will begin with an Easter visit to Etal Village Hall, Northumberland on Wednesday, April 9 and has lined up a very special first visit to Embleton in Northumberland on Sunday, May 3 where there'll be an arts' fair at Creighton Memorial Hall, with an arts exhibition and art demonstration at Holy Trinity Church (opposite the hall) and cakes and refreshments at the parish meeting room (next door) to raise funds for the church.

The fair at Creighton Memorial Hall will open 10.30am till 4pm and the exhibition at Holy Trinity begins at 11am till 4pm (after the normal Sunday church service which is 10am-11am and is open to all).

The Art Trail's organiser, former ITV Tyne Tees journalist Lesley McNish, is Creative Director at The Tin Shed. She is busy lining up venues to add to the first trail which will run from April till the end of the year.

"At some locations there will be art in just one venue, but at others we may have a fair in one building and an exhibition or art demonstrations in nearby venues. We're also inviting any artists with studios or galleries close by to get in touch with us about opening their doors as part of the event on the same day, making it a little trail within a bigger one " says Lesley.

"The first year is going to be an evolving one, but hopefully as we move forward,c each Art Trail will be set in stone at the beginning of the new year, so we can advertise it all in one go well ahead of the start and build up momentum for it over the months.

"We're hoping it will be a big hit with local people who may come along to more than one event, as well as visitors to the area. It also gives artists with their own studios or local galleries an opportunity to take part in a designated arts' event which hopefully will attract visitors who are interested in art and artisan craft.

"Every year and every Trail will be different, with new venues, locations and artists to visit. Northumberland and the Scottish Borders are vast areas and there are so many talented creative folk within them, I'm sure we'll never run out of new things to see."

"As an organisation we always try to pop-up in beautiful or unusual venues and locations, so the places are almost as important as the creations we show in them. We've shown art on easels in busy Central Station and on the street at Grey's Monument in Newcastle had life-size sculptures shown at the city's cathedral and now we pop up in a grand Scottish castle which is still a private house and some of the prettiest village halls imaginable.

"We've already noticed that we're attracting repeat visitors to our events, these are people who time their visit to a location, often taking the day off work to come along, specifically to see our artists. We know this because they tell us, they come along and say hello to all the artists, they love meeting them and finding out more about their work.

"It's not always about selling on the day, though that's good when it happens, but also giving artists a chance to show their work to a wider audience. It can often lead to follow up sales and commissions. Some of the visitors fall in love with an artists' work, so begin following them online and will buy from them when they can afford to."

Lesley explains, "The Tin Shed is totally self-sufficient, we don't get any funding and we don't take commission on sales, leaving each artist to negotiate and deal directly with their customers. This means they can show, sell their work when and how they wish, without any pressure.

"We don't get involved with that side of things. We know how important sales are to them, because we are all small independent local businesses and support one another in our own ways. The Tin Shed now has a huge following across social media and via our website, which is growing year-on-year, so helps artists reach even more people.

"The Art Trail will hopefully boost this further, help attract more visitors to these areas and also support other local businesses nearby."

Anyone with a suitable venue, from village halls to a barn or stately home, who is interested in hosting an arts' event for the Trail, or artists and makers interested in taking part, please email Lesley at [email protected].

Venues and locations will be added to next year's Art Trail over coming months and updates can be found on the events pages at www.thetinshed.co.uk