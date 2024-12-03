New appointment system up and running at Alnwick Medical Group

A new way of booking appointments has been introduced by Alnwick Medical Group in response to feedback from patients that they couldn't get through on the phone.

The new system now allows requests to be sorted by priority and also makes it much more likely to be able to see your usual GP.

Manager Paula Breen says: "We have listened to our patients who struggle with the 8am rush and we are hoping this new way of working will make things better for our patients."

This follows in the footsteps of other practices at Morpeth and Amble, and moves to a "total triage" model which was introduced in September and the there is already positive feedback.

Staff taking a break from the new triage system

Patients are asked to request an appointment using the e-consult system on the practice website. Each request is then looked at by a GP so that problems can be prioritised to either the same day, within a few days, or a routine appointment in the coming weeks. A receptionist will then contact the patient to confirm their appointment.

This system means patients can be booked ahead once allocated a priority level which was missing from the previous system. Nichola Jamieson, reception manager was also keen to stress that those patients unable to access to the internet are still able to ask a receptionist to take their information for them, so their request is dealt with in the same way.

Dr Helen Moor said: "If patients can give us plenty of information via this system we can make sure they see the right person within the right time frame, rather than the current rush at 8am. It has taken a bit of bedding in so please bear with us"

She added: "At present we are dealing with up to 250 requests for appointments per day and we are also expecting things to get busier during the winter months. We would also ask that whenever possible people use their local community pharmacy to gain health advice if suffering from a minor ailment and think of using over the counter remedies whenever possible so that we are able to use our appointments as carefully as possible."

There is also a new website which provides much clearer access for patients as well as improved communication on the services patients can access either directly or in partnership with others and how to access these, as well as providing news, updates and general information.

The new telephone system should also improve the management of telephone calls, it will include a call back facility and generally improve the patient experience in contacting the Practice.

From a national perspective Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, recently commented: “GPs and our teams delivered more than 40m appointments, when you include Covid vaccinations, in October – a record and a whopping 10 million more than five years ago. That's a staggering 30% increase."

Dr Moor responded saying: "At times local surgeries feel overwhelmed by the need to offer more appointments and in Alnwick we felt we had to try to change things to improve the experience for both patients and doctors alike."