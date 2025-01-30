New allotment site planned for Morpeth area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green Allotments, a charity, is purchasing land at Shieldhill Burn near Hebron. Waiting lists nationally for allotments are at an all-time high and Green Allotments wants to help people to ‘grow your own’.

The charity’s mission is to provide new, non-profit, Private allotment sites at a low rent.

Deborah Burn of Green Allotments says "The charity is purchasing a plot of land in the Morpeth area. We aim to use this land to provide a small number of allotment gardens at a low rent."

The charity is now in the legal process of purchasing the land, having had an offer accepted just before Christmas.

Growing your own on an allotment is increasing in popularity, especially since Covid.

"Morpeth has seen a huge numbers of new-build housing in recent years, but little increase in green infrastructure such as allotments" explains Deborah.

The charity is keen to make introductions locally and keep residents and landowners up to date with plans for the new allotment site.

"We have been busy this week door-to-door, starting to introduce our charity to local residents and landowners in and around Hebron. We will continue this over coming weeks so that we have kept everyone up to date with our plans and we will listen to their ideas."

The charity has written to Hebron Parish Council and the Ward Councillor too, to keep them informed of the plans for the new allotments, so that local people have an opportunity to share ideas and get involved.

The charity's next step is to ask Northumberland County Council for pre-application planning advice. The charity says it takes planning matters seriously, stating it will not start any work on the land until the purchase is complete and until the charity has complied with planning requirements from Northumberland County Council.

"We want our allotment sites to be part of the community, to fit in, and enhance the local area. For example, we do not allow bonfires, livestock, or high fencing between plots" adds Deborah, who has been working in allotments nationally for 20 years.

Applications for a plot will open when the purchase is competed and the site ready to open. More information: www.greenallotments.org.uk