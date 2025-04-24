Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new adult day care centre is coming to Berwick as organisers plan an open day for potential clients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tweed Connections CIC, supported by Northumberland County Council, is opening the centre in Northern View to address the needs of residents – both clients, and their families who care for them.

On Friday, May 2, organisers will be hosting an open day at the premises from 10am to 3pm, where people can find out about the different support packages available, meet the staff, take a look at the facilities, and address their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Helen Henderson said: “Berwick is quite a small town, but it’s very isolated. If you’ve got somebody who has a medical issue, then you often have a family behind them who are suffering.

Community centre, Northern View.

“They are the people who are caring for these people, looking after them day after day, and just to give them some kind of respite is a real necessity. If we don’t look after these people, then they cant look after these people who really need it.”

The centre will initially operate three days a week and provide a range of services including meals, recreational activities, health and wellness programmes and assisted bathing.

But, Helen said the team members are looking for feedback before deciding exactly what will be offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We are very much doing tailor-made packages for people, so the services we will be providing will depend on what people need.

“Until we actually start speaking to people and assessing what is needed, we don’t exactly know what facilities will be provided.”