NatWest hosts inspirational Let’s Get Going roadshow in Newcastle

Taking inspiration from the spirit and dedication of the athletes preparing for this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games, NatWest hosted their latest “Let’s Get Going” roadshow in Newcastle.

The event, designed to support businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs, was held at NatWest’s Accelerator hub in St James’ Boulevard last week with an audience of more than 40 local entrepreneurs and members of the wider enterprise ecosystem. It was the second of the “Let’s Get Going” event series which aims to connect like-minded business owners with other local entrepreneurs, to foster and support a community of collaboration and growth.

Guests heard from a panel of expert speakers before working on goal setting vision boards together. Hosted by popular radio presenter Katy J, the event featured a diverse and inspirational discussion with panellists including:

Charlotte Windebank - Charlotte is managing director at FIRST, an organisation challenging the status quo by innovating and improving the quality of entry level teaching and learning within enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Former Olympic rower Moe Sbihi and Sophie Gowling, NatWest Enterprise Acceleration Manager.

Sophie Gowling – NatWest’s Enterprise Acceleration Manager. Sophie looks after start up and scale-up businesses across the North East, connecting them to opportunities and support.

Mohamed (Moe) Sbihi MBE – The Olympic rowing champion represented Team GB at the London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, winning a medal at each. He also holds three successive World Championships titles and two European crowns.

The live panel discussion and Q&A created the opportunity for attendees to gain insight and inspiration on taking the next steps as a business owner, setting and achieving the right goals, overcoming challenges, and understanding how NatWest can provide support along the way.

Following the panel discussion, an informal roundtable vision boarding workshop allowed attendees to explore themes emerging from the session while networking and sharing their own ideas and experiences. This workshop encouraged participants to build new connections in a relaxed yet focused setting.

Sophie Gowling, NatWest’s Enterprise Acceleration Manager, said:

“We are thrilled to bring together such a remarkable group of speakers for this event. Inspired by the dedication and perseverance of Team GB athletes, we hope to empower and inspire entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals and overcome challenges.

“The North East enterprise community is home to a range of exciting and innovative businesses. Today’s event has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase the help available, while also encouraging networking, learning and growth. We hope all who attended are looking at goal setting through a different lens which will help them to achieve current and future goals.”

