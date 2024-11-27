National volunteer award for inspirational Hamish

A volunteer who credits the charity where he works for saving his life and bringing him joy has been honoured with a national award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamish Newhouse, 44, was presented with a Volunteer Award from The Marsh Trust and ASDC (Association for Science and Discovery Centres) at a ceremony at The Royal Society in London in recognition of his work at Kielder Observatory.

The self-confessed ‘space geek’ began volunteering at the observatory three years ago after his wife gifted him a stargazing experience for his birthday. He loved it so much he continued making the 4.5-hour round trip from his home in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, to its base in the beautiful Kielder Forest, Northumberland, every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His volunteer work proved to be a lifesaver when his mental health took a dark turn after he was forced to close his 15-year-old veterinary supplies business a year ago, which had never fully recovered from the impact of the Covid lockdowns.

Hamish volunteering at Kielder Observatory

“It came to a point last Christmas when I’d had enough of life, and I made steps to end it,” he recalled. “I never thought when I started volunteering that literally three years later it would save me.

“The people at Kielder Observatory just wrapped their arms around me and gave me a huge opportunity to rediscover joy in my life. They would give me opportunities to try new things, such as talking to people at the West End Refugee Service about space and the universe. It was a humbling experience working alongside people who literally had nothing and put my own worries into perspective.

“It takes well over two hours to drive up to Northumberland, but the drive in itself is beautiful, and the observatory is such a magical place to be. It has fast become my happy place. On a dark clear night, when our universe is visible, there isn’t a place like it. Add this to the passion, knowledge and friendliness of the staff and other volunteers, and it is a truly inspirational organisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the team at Kielder who put Hamish forward for his award, which celebrates inspiring examples of volunteer contributions and impact within the science centre and museum sector.

Hamish Newhouse with his national volunteering award

Dan Monk, Director of Astrophotography at Kielder and Volunteer Lead, said: “Hamish is a fantastic volunteer whose enthusiasm is a real asset to our events. His passion for astronomy always comes through to our guests and the team love having him around. He is a positive influence on us all and has even mastered our secret hot chocolate recipe. His commitment to the observatory epitomises what we’re all about - making astronomy accessible to all.”

Leigh Venus, CEO of Kielder Observatory, said: “Hamish's story is a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact of volunteering and the unique sense of community we foster at Kielder Observatory. His courage in sharing his journey highlights the importance of supporting mental health and creating spaces where people can find purpose and joy. We are incredibly grateful for Hamish and all our volunteers, whose passion and dedication inspire others and make our mission possible.”

Hamish, who now works as a contractor escort for the Ministry of Justice in Stockton, added: “Twelve months ago if you’d said I’d be getting an award, I wouldn’t have thought it was possible. It’s been such an honour. I’m so delighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would say to anyone thinking of volunteering, do it! If you love astronomy, space, late nights and coffee then definitely join our volunteer team. It is so rewarding.”

Shaaron Leverment, Chief Executive of the Association for Science and Discovery Centres, said: “This is our third year running the volunteer awards supported by The Marsh Trust, and each year we’re privileged to shine a spotlight on the heart-warming stories of the volunteers who give their time and dedication to the UK’s science and discovery centres. On behalf of the ASDC team, I’d like to say thank you to Hamish for his honesty and bravery in sharing how his role as a volunteer at Kielder Observatory saved him, inspiring others to give it a go - and find a way forward through by doing what you love.”