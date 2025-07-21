The National Trust’s 100 year celebrations of the Farne Islands were brought to life as St Aidan’s Beach became the canvas for a striking piece of community art.

Led by local artist Claire Eason of Soul2Sand, the large-scale sand artwork was inspired by the wildlife, history, and enduring spirit of the Farne Islands.

National Trust staff and local children from Seahouses Primary School joined in to help shape the temporary tribute, which was visible for just a few hours before the tide gently reclaimed the beach.

The event celebrated 100 years since the Farne Islands came into the care of the National Trust in 1925. Known for their dramatic beauty and internationally important seabird colonies, the islands have long been a haven for nature lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

Seahouses Primary School children with the completed sand art. (Credit: Claire Eason)

Laura Knowles, visitor operations experience manager for the National Trust, said: “This was a wonderful way to celebrate the Farnes and the people who care about them.

“Claire’s work brought the community together in a creative and meaningful way, and it was moving to see so many people take part in shaping this tribute.”

She added: “The Farne Islands are a very special place, and this event is part of a wider programme of centenary celebrations.

"Visitors can now experience the magic of the islands through live webcams - and we’ve already seen some entertaining moments, including a puffin cheekily stealing nesting material from its neighbour.” Live footage of the puffins will be available until they leave the islands, which is likely to be by the end of July.

Claire Eason, who designed and led the sand art event, said: “Creating art in the sand is a beautiful way to connect with nature and each other. It’s fleeting, like the tides, but it leaves a lasting impression.

"I was honoured to help mark this special milestone for the Farne Islands with the local community.”

The artwork’s temporary nature served as a poignant reminder of the ever-changing coastal landscape and the importance of the National Trust’s work in protecting it for future generations.

For further information and to donate to the ongoing conservation work carried out by the National Trust, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/farne-islands.