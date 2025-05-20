National Dog Rescue Day: meet the 14 Northumberland dogs looking for forever homes

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th May 2025, 10:28 BST
As National Dog Rescue Day arrives, we are highlighting the dogs in Northumberland that are looking for their forever homes.

Annually on May 20, National Dog Rescue Day aims to celebrate and bring awareness to rescue dogs and their unique stories to encourage adoption.

Here are 14 adorable dogs from Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) and Northumberland Dog Rescue (NDR) who are currently up for adoption.

If interested in any of the dogs, reach out to the rescues directly.

Born in October 2024, Marley loves his walks, his food, cuddles and life generally. Marley could live better with older children because of his size, energy and enthusiasm for food, and would benefit from a home where he will have company, lots of walks, and a bit of additional training to help build his confidence.

1. Marley

Born in October 2024, Marley loves his walks, his food, cuddles and life generally. Marley could live better with older children because of his size, energy and enthusiasm for food, and would benefit from a home where he will have company, lots of walks, and a bit of additional training to help build his confidence. Photo: BARK

Tara is a 12-year-old staffy who will thrive in a calm environment with a safe and secure garden where she can enjoy the sun.

2. Tara

Tara is a 12-year-old staffy who will thrive in a calm environment with a safe and secure garden where she can enjoy the sun. Photo: BARK

Bob is said to be Springer cross Bedlington Terrier and is on the medium size. He is a happy and energetic boy who will need lots of exercise, both physically and mentally.

3. Bob

Bob is said to be Springer cross Bedlington Terrier and is on the medium size. He is a happy and energetic boy who will need lots of exercise, both physically and mentally. Photo: BARK

Chico and Rosa are brother and sister. They are cuddly and love their walks. They have always been together since they were born in February 2020 and so can only be rehomed as a pair.

4. Chico and Rosa

Chico and Rosa are brother and sister. They are cuddly and love their walks. They have always been together since they were born in February 2020 and so can only be rehomed as a pair. Photo: BARK

