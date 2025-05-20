Annually on May 20, National Dog Rescue Day aims to celebrate and bring awareness to rescue dogs and their unique stories to encourage adoption.
If interested in any of the dogs, reach out to the rescues directly.
1. Marley
Born in October 2024, Marley loves his walks, his food, cuddles and life generally. Marley could live better with older children because of his size, energy and enthusiasm for food, and would benefit from a home where he will have company, lots of walks, and a bit of additional training to help build his confidence. Photo: BARK
2. Tara
Tara is a 12-year-old staffy who will thrive in a calm environment with a safe and secure garden where she can enjoy the sun. Photo: BARK
3. Bob
Bob is said to be Springer cross Bedlington Terrier and is on the medium size. He is a happy and energetic boy who will need lots of exercise, both physically and mentally. Photo: BARK
4. Chico and Rosa
Chico and Rosa are brother and sister. They are cuddly and love their walks. They have always been together since they were born in February 2020 and so can only be rehomed as a pair. Photo: BARK