National Apprenticeships Week

This week is National Apprenticeship Week. It’s an opportunity to celebrate apprentices and their importance for local businesses and the wider economy. The Government has already legislated to create Skills England – whose job it will be to find and fill jobs gaps across our country. We’ve announced new foundation apprenticeships to once again prioritise young people and a youth guarantee to get all young people earning or learning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also new Housebuilding Skills Hubs opening to train the next generation of builders including bricklayers, plumbers and electricians. AI will transform public service delivery and a new App for apprenticeships will provide a one-stop shop for things like tools and support.

To unlock the potential of more young people the requirements for English and Maths is being brought into line with other qualifications. No arbitrary and ultimately frustrating requirements should stand in the way of thousands of young people every year who want to gain the skills needed to get into well paid jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has also highlighted the sectors of the economy best placed for growth including the creative industries - already an important part of our economy with the opportunity to make Britain a world leader.

User (UGC) Submitted

We have some fantastic businesses locally, with North Tyneside becoming more business friendly in recent years. The Council is holding an Apprenticeship event this Saturday 15th February at their offices from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

We’ve got thousands of young people with huge potential who want a break and a chance to succeed. Now we have a government to match their ambition.