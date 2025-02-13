National Apprenticeships Week
There are also new Housebuilding Skills Hubs opening to train the next generation of builders including bricklayers, plumbers and electricians. AI will transform public service delivery and a new App for apprenticeships will provide a one-stop shop for things like tools and support.
To unlock the potential of more young people the requirements for English and Maths is being brought into line with other qualifications. No arbitrary and ultimately frustrating requirements should stand in the way of thousands of young people every year who want to gain the skills needed to get into well paid jobs.
The Government has also highlighted the sectors of the economy best placed for growth including the creative industries - already an important part of our economy with the opportunity to make Britain a world leader.
We have some fantastic businesses locally, with North Tyneside becoming more business friendly in recent years. The Council is holding an Apprenticeship event this Saturday 15th February at their offices from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
We’ve got thousands of young people with huge potential who want a break and a chance to succeed. Now we have a government to match their ambition.