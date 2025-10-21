Music sensation returns to Newcastle – and goes back to school

The film, which received an exclusive screening at Tyneside Cinema, opens with Victor Ray reminiscing about busking in the city centre, and includes interviews with his mother, Jane Yugire, and friends Albright Tshisekedi and Nathan Tshibuyi.

The 24-year-old also meets his old music teacher, Josephine Liu, telling her: “I remember very clearly you being one of the first people ever to just be, like, ‘You need to sing, you have such a great voice. You’re going to do something.’ And that, like, just meant so much to me back then.”

Later in the film, Mr Ray returns to his former secondary, St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School, where he is reunited with another early positive influence, Head of Music Iain Anderson.

“You and Mrs Liu, you just made me feel like I was actually good,” he says.

“Well, I always think my job is to, you know, make people feel like they can,” Mr Anderson responds. “And to become an artist like you now, it starts with raw talent, but then it has to be nurtured.

"And, yeah, you need some theory and some knowledge, but you need some passion and some drive – and that comes in spades with you.”

The musician also spent time filming with Music students at St Cuthbert’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

During a question-and-answer session, sixth former Wilf Stewart is seen asking what Mr Ray had got from his busking.

“A lot of trouble shooting,” replies Mr Ray. “And then, for me, this was like, literally, how I was making money. So it was like you just learn to roll with the punches in a way.

“I spent so many hours on the street, even in the times when no-one was watching, I was still doing it, because I knew I needed to, and I knew that I could, and I knew I loved to do it.”

He also shares the breakthrough moment when a busking performance went viral, leading to his recording deal with Decca.

“I went out busking in Trafalgar Square with my friend, and I remember singing ‘Take Me to Church’ by Hozier,” he explains. “And I went home, and we made pasta, and by the time we finished eating the pasta, the video had, like, a million views on TikTok.

“That was the moment where I was, like, ‘Wow.’ I never thought busking would actually be the thing, but it really became the thing that got me there.”

Mr Ray then performs his song ‘Hollow’ to the students, accompanied on guitar by Mr Anderson, as the documentary comes to a close.

“As an aspiring musician, it was incredibly inspiring to see someone so successful and passionate about music come from a school in the North East – our school – proving that great talent and ambition thrive here,” said Wilf Stewart.

Fellow student Luke Philipson agreed: “Speaking with Victor was genuinely inspiring. His passion and honesty gave us the freedom to go and experiment with our own music.”

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate Victory Ray’s remarkable achievement in signing with a major recording company,” added St Cuthbert’s Headteacher, Dan Murray.

“At St Cuthbert’s, our vision of ‘forming great men’ goes beyond academic success – it’s about nurturing every boy’s unique talents and preparing them to thrive in whatever path they choose.”

“It’s important for us to learn about and celebrate the successes of our Old Cuthbertians, from legends like Sting, Neil Tennant, and Declan Donnelly, to today’s rising stars like Victor,” he continued.

“Our commitment remains steadfast: to support the success of all our boys, inspiring them to make their mark on the world and to change it for the better.”

1 . Contributed Victor Ray visits St Cuthbert's Catholic High School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Victor Ray visits St Cuthbert's Catholic High School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Victor Ray visits St Cuthbert's Catholic High School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Victor Ray visits St Cuthbert's Catholic High School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales