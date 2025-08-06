Mulligans Newcastle Is Now Offering Bottomless Brunch
Unlimited par-tee-ing has landed in Newcastle with Mulligans’ brand new bottomless brunch.
For just £28 per person, guests can book one hour of gaming, one main meal, and 90 minutes of bottomless drinks. At Mulligans Newcastle, players can choose from crazy golf, electro-darts and pool.
Brunchers can choose from Fosters, Inchs, selected cocktails, soft drinks, mocktails, tea and coffee.
To ensure limitless fun for families, Mulligans Newcastle has also introduced bottomless brunch for families, which includes one game of crazy golf, one main meal, and 90 minutes of bottomless soft drinks per person.
Both types of bottomless brunch must be prebooked online and are available all week, 10am-3pm for groups of 4 to 12 people.
In addition to bottomless brunch, guests at Mulligans Newcastle can also book an 18-hole space-themed course and a 9-hole course with an inventor’s lair theme, plus electro-darts, pool, ping pong and arcade games.
For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.mrmulligan.com/newcastle or keep up with Mulligans Newcastle’s day-to-day updates by following @mulligansnewcastle
on Instagram or Mulligans Newcastleon Facebook.