MTB stars to appear at Coquet Classic

A one-day, eight stage, Blind Enduro MTB event is being held at Rothbury next month.

The Coquet Classic sees a return of the sport to the valley after peaking when the British MTB championships ran a stage in the Coquet valley in 1990.

Some of the UK's fastest riders have entered the event with Joe Barnes, an Enduro World Series podium rider, Craig Evans, previous winner of Red Bull Hardline, and Helen Gaskell, a former world cup downhill professional, appearing along with over 150 local riders.

Andrew Carmen from Scrub Cycles in Rothbury, along with Phil Stephenson, the UK marketing manager for Santa Cruz and Cervelo, Cpt. Simon Mclurey and Tommy Wilkinson, who runs a communications agency based in Rothbury that works with global cycling brands, make up the registered not-for-profit company Coquet Valley Trails who are behind the event.

MTB action in Coquetdale. Picture by DWAgency.

Over 40 volunteers have helped in creating tracks for the event which will start in the centre of Rothbury and take place in the hills around about on Simonside woods, the Carriage Drive, and in Addycombe woods.

The event organisers are looking for marshals to help out on the day and are offering expenses of £50 and a packed lunch for anyone interested in lending a hand.

"Mountain biking has been established around Rothbury for years but as the sport has grown, so too has the demand for opportunities,” said Wilkinson.

“I was lucky enough as a younger rider to experience racing on the World Cup circuit, the highest level you can race at.”

“This involved a huge amount of travelling around the UK, then Europe and eventually the globe to gain the experience necessary. This new event can accomplish two things for riders: a laid-back gateway into mountain biking for keen local riders, and a platform for those looking to progress further as racers.”

“Beyond the participants, we are very keen to provide an economic boost to the village through visitor spend, but also by working with local suppliers for the event"

The Coquet Classic is fully booked for competitors with a total of 350 entries and takes place on August 23rd.