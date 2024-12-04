MP Visits new Skills Academy at Newcastle College

Newcastle MP Chi Onwurah has taken the first look round a new skills academy at Newcastle College training the next generation of construction workers.

The college has joined forces with housebuilder Persimmon to create the new space on their Rye Hill campus in Newcastle City Centre.

With the new Government having put housebuilding high up their agenda, the new academy aims to help ensure that the North East has the skilled workforce it needs.

Apprentices will focus on bricklaying, joinery and roofing overseen by the college’s built environment team, supported by Persimmon’s Regional Apprentice Manager, Michael Johnson.

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West, said: “I enjoyed visiting Newcastle College recently to see the new academy that is being delivered in partnership with Persimmon Homes.

“It is great to see opportunities being made available to our local young people of all backgrounds, helping to close the skills gap. I hope it encourages young people in the North East to consider a career in construction.

“I particularly enjoyed talking to some of the male and female apprentices who were very passionate about their courses. I look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve.”

Jon Ridley, Principal of Newcastle College said: “As one of the region’s anchor institutions, developing a skilled workforce for the future is at the heart of Newcastle College.

Chi Onwurah - Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West, Chris Curry – Persimmon Regional Chairman, Jon Ridley - Principal of Newcastle College, Catherine Orridge - Assistant Principal at Newcastle College, Stuart Grimes – Persimmon North East Managing Director, David Laycock - Director of Energy, Engineering and Built Environment at Newcastle College

“Working in partnership with Persimmon, we will continue to deliver industry leading apprenticeships and skills development for our region’s construction industry, and ensure our students gain the skills, knowledge and experience they will need to flourish in their future career."

Chris Curry, Regional Chair for Persimmon added: “I am delighted to launch the Persimmon Academy in partnership with Newcastle College. Located in the heart of the city, the academy provides an excellent space for apprentices to develop their skills and learn their craft.”