MP inspires Newcastle sixth formers

MP, Government Minister, and former lawyer Catherine McKinnell inspired some of her younger constituents when she paid a visit to a Newcastle Sixth Form.

MP for Newcastle North since 2010 and currently Minister of State for School Standards, Mrs McKinnell spent time with Year 12 students at St Mary’s Catholic School, where she spoke about her career and answered questions about her life in politics.

“Each week we hold an Employer Experience Programme, where our Sixth Form students meet and interact with local employers, former students, and national businesses,” explained Assistant Headteacher James Turnbull.

“This is to allow students to gain an understanding of the working world, the different skills needed, and the different career paths people have gone down.

“Catherine met with our Year 12 students, where she discussed her career path to date, from being a lawyer to being an MP, to then being a Government Minister.

“Catherine then discussed the importance of being interested in politics, and the role that young people have in shaping politics today, before answering questions.”

The session was attended by 150 sixth formers at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The students asked a number of questions,” continued Mr Turnbull. “The most memorable was asking Catherine what her most challenging experience as an MP has been, and Catherine said that it was the step up to being a Government Minister, and being on to answer questions now instead of asking them.

“Another student asked about the rise of popularism in politics, and Catherine said that it was important in politics to tell people what they need to hear, not just what they want, even if it is unpopular.

“Finally, another student asked Catherine if she ever felt she had any issues being a woman in politics. Catherine said that she did not, but found in politics that she always had to fight for the North East and bring our issues to the national table.”

St Mary’s Employer Experience Programme is co-ordinated by Mr Turnbull with the assistance of Head of Personal Development Gethin McCory, and Business Teacher Mary Shields, while past visitors have included CEO of Vertu Robert Forrester, along with representatives from Womble Bond Dickinson, Clifford Chance, Marie Curie Charity, Northumbria Police, and Quilter Financial Advisors.

“Catherine spoke at length about the importance of local community, looking out for others, and representing and advocating for the vulnerable in society,” added Mr Turnbull. “Catherine also discussed how her career path has not been fixed, and has been fluid and ever-changing.

“Catherine was very affable with the students, and spent time after the session answering questions for students who did not have their questions selected in the talk.

“The session was very useful, as it allowed students to see the importance of politics, and the role that young people play in politics. In addition, it allowed for students to see that they can get into positions where they can make a change and difference to the community.”