Care home residents in Ashington had the chance to speak with their local MP when he visited recently.

Residents and staff enjoyed meeting with their local MP, Ian Lavery, speaking with him about what life is like at Ashington Grange Care Home.

Ian enjoyed a tour around the 55-bedded residential, nursing and dementia care home, including the lounge, dining areas and landscaped gardens.

He took some time to meet and speak with residents and colleagues from different departments, who each explained their job roles and how each of the communities within the home contributes towards the health and wellbeing of residents

He visited Ashington Grange’s new sensory room and even held a small Q&A surgery with residents.

Andrea Pringle, HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home manager, said: “It was nice to see that Mr Lavery was taking an interest into what our residents had to say, listening to their views and even saying he will take back some of their comments back to Parliament – which made them feel still part of the community.“

Ian added: "It was a pleasure to visit Ashington Grange on Friday and spend time with both carers and residents. Having visited many times before, I’m always impressed by the incredible work being done.

“This visit was especially enjoyable as I had the chance to sit with residents and discuss national and global politics. I’m continually moved by the dedication of the carers, who work tirelessly to maintain the dignity of residents and ensure their later years are fulfilling.”