A Seaton Sluice community group is encouraging a move towards a self-sustained society – starting with delivering homegrown food and handmade goods to the most vulnerable.

Charlotte Booth formed Mother Nature’s Society with a mission to reject buying from supermarkets due to the rising cost of living and health concerns.

With the help of her friend Amy Oxberry, the pair hope to deliver fresh food and natural products sourced with ingredients from local allotments and farms to vulnerable groups such as old-age pensioners and low-income families.

Amy, who is a qualified fitness instructor, explained: “It is so hard to eat healthy, the organic options are ridiculously priced so we just want to make sure that good food is available to everyone regardless of income.

Charlotte Booth and Amy Oxberry from Mother Nature's Society.

“We are trying to make a sense of community as well and make a stand against using big corporations and the price of things in the supermarket.

"I’m a grandma and Charlotte is a mam, we want our children and future generations to grow up more like we did, being outside, away from a screen, knowing your neighbours and all coming together.”

With a plan to begin by creating natural mother and baby products, Amy has organised a fundraiser to help them get started.

On Sunday, November 23 at 8am, members of the community are invited to take part in a sponsored barefoot walk along the beach from Seaton Sluice to Blyth.

All funds raised will go towards sourcing local ingredients which will then be distributed on a subscription service at cost, or completely free for those most vulnerable.