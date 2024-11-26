With Christmas approaching, a Wooler mother and daughter are hosting a special post box where children can leave their letters to Santa with the promise they will all be replied to.

Cecelia Du Pree, and her daughter, Tori Du Pree have kitted out their home for the festive season, and families are invited to come along and see the lights, post their letters and maybe even get a small gift.

On the inspiration behind the idea, Cecilia says: “My daughter, Tori, and I were walking around Home Bargains one day and saw the post box and we both thought the same – letters to Santa.

"So we decided to buy the post box, then get some small party gifts, colouring books with crayons and some sweets, make up some bags for them and do letters to Santa for the children in Wooler.

Cecelia and Tori have placed the post box outside their home for children to leave letters to Santa.

Cecelia expands: "We will answer each letter with a sealed Santa stamp on the back, and post them on to them.

“Times are hard for everyone everywhere, but we just wanted to do something for the small children - they also have a chance to see the lights up as well.”

Running until Sunday, December 15, locals can leave their letters in the post box at the family’s address in Wooler – 3 Butler Court.

The duo promise that no child’s letter will go unanswered between these dates, but urge that people remember to leave their full addresses to ensure everyone gets a reply.