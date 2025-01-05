Morpeth Town Ladies looking to top table

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 13:33 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 08:44 GMT
Morpeth Town ladies can go top of the Northumberland Women’s Premiership this Sunday.

The Highwaylasses host bottom side Cramlington United at Craik Park and will be confident after a 3-1 win over the visitors at their place earlier in the season.

Morpeth are second to Berwick Rangers ladies on goal difference with both sides on 19 points – though the amber and blacks have played a game more.

Berwick don’t return to action until Sunday 19th January when they host Prudhoe Town.

