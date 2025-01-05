Morpeth Town Ladies looking to top table
Morpeth Town ladies can go top of the Northumberland Women’s Premiership this Sunday.
The Highwaylasses host bottom side Cramlington United at Craik Park and will be confident after a 3-1 win over the visitors at their place earlier in the season.
Morpeth are second to Berwick Rangers ladies on goal difference with both sides on 19 points – though the amber and blacks have played a game more.
Berwick don’t return to action until Sunday 19th January when they host Prudhoe Town.