Stand and deliver – the Highwaymen are proving a real threat on the road.

Morpeth Town have won three on the bounce on their travels in the NPL Premier but need to find a way, short of pulling handkerchiefs up over their faces and pointing a flintlock, to do what no side has managed so far if they’re to take anything at unbeaten leaders Macclesfield this weekend.

The Silkmen, led by head coach Robbie Savage, have only dropped four points this term with 13 wins and two draws, and experienced striker Luke James knows Morpeth will have to be at their best for the tough fixture.

The on-loan South Shields hit-man said: “Three wins from three away games is great and we’ll approach the games in exactly the same matter and look to get a result - they are a quality team but it’ll be a test everyone’s looking forward to.”

Morpeth forward Luke James in action.

James has spent most of his career in the Football League but hasn’t yet crossed paths with the host’s famous boss.

“I’ve never came across Savage before but he’s doing a good job at Macclesfield and got them playing some very good football – they’re such a big club as well,” he continued.

Josh King headed a dramatic stoppage time winner at Bamber Bridge last weekend as Morpeth came from behind to take the three points. He got on the end of a Will Dowling free kick to spark the celebrations.

The hosts led thanks to a tidy early finish from Lucas Weaver. The striker, on loan from National League Altrincham, lifted over the advancing Dan Langley for his tenth of the season.

But Morpeth levelled when York City loanee Billy Marshall was bundled over in the box. James’s well-hit penalty was parried out by diving keeper Tommy Davis but the in-rushing Rhys Evans reacted quickest to head in the loose ball. It was the full-back’s second goal in three games.

Sub Jack Foalle was twice denied by the flag as he put the ball away into the back of the net and was, as could be expected, unimpressed with the decisions as Town looked to win it.

The striker was then tripped in the box himself by the on-loan Preston keeper with two minutes to go and although he sent Davis the wrong way, the ball agonisingly crashed out off the post.

King’s late goal took the side up to ninth and they are just six points behind the three sides in joint second spot.

“I’m loving my loan spell, I really am,” continued James.

“Morpeth have a great way of playing and an unreal set of lads so it’s all going well so far and hopefully it’ll continue.”

Town also played on Tuesday night at home to Mickleover.