Morpeth Litter Group sees big drop in rubbish levels during May clean up
On May 25, the group collected 21 bags of rubbish overall – a significant decrease from previous months. The group reported that the main problem remains to be cigarette butts.
Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy ambassador said: “21 people came along to help, my sincere thanks to everyone who came along on their bank holiday weekend.
"What was pleasing was to see the amount of litter to pick up was definitely down on last month. 21 bags were collected but overall the town was relatively litter free. Cigarette butts detritus is still the major problem. Myself alone, I picked up over 180 butts."
The next litter blitz is Sunday, June 29 from 1pm – 2:30. Partakers should meet at Goose Hill car park at 12:45pm.
Email [email protected] if you want to come along.
