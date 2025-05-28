Morpeth Litter Group sees big drop in rubbish levels during May clean up

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th May 2025, 10:39 BST

Morpeth Litter Group were pleased to find the town ‘relatively litter free’ following their most recent blitz.

On May 25, the group collected 21 bags of rubbish overall – a significant decrease from previous months. The group reported that the main problem remains to be cigarette butts.

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy ambassador said: “21 people came along to help, my sincere thanks to everyone who came along on their bank holiday weekend.

"What was pleasing was to see the amount of litter to pick up was definitely down on last month. 21 bags were collected but overall the town was relatively litter free. Cigarette butts detritus is still the major problem. Myself alone, I picked up over 180 butts."

The next litter blitz is Sunday, June 29 from 1pm – 2:30. Partakers should meet at Goose Hill car park at 12:45pm.

Email [email protected] if you want to come along.

