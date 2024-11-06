Morpeth is the happiest place to live in Northumberland, according to a new survey.

The popular market town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Hexham, Alnwick was third, Bamburgh was fourth and Corbridge was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Morpeth appeals for its good-looking houses, strong sporting scene and a community eager to get involved in activities such as the community cinema or annual Picnic in the Park.

The King Edward VI Academy is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, as is Abbeyfields First School.

Popular local pubs include the Black & Grey, Tap & Spile and the Sun Inn

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Morpeth is the happiest place to live in Northumberland.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”