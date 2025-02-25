Morpeth Hays Travel branch raises almost £2,000 for a mental health charity

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:49 BST

Morpeth Hays Travel branch have raised almost £2,000 for a local mental health charity.

Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group aim to provide relief, support, advice and assistance to those affected by ill mental health.

During Hays Travel’s charity Christmas coach trip to Edinburgh, money was raised for the charity through a Christmas quiz on the coach, a raffle and bingo which was then matched by Hays Travel Foundation, bringing the total to £1912.

Branch manager, Vicky McCreedy said: “We would like to thank all of the local businesses that donated to help us raise the funds and of course our fantastic customers who support us every year.

Morpeth Hays Travel agents with members from Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group, as they presented them with a cheque for £1912.Morpeth Hays Travel agents with members from Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group, as they presented them with a cheque for £1912.
“We were absolutely thrilled that Hays Travel Foundation matched the amount we raised making the total £1,912.

"At Hays we always love to support local charities and we love what contact mental health does. It offers friendship, and develops and support, and reduce social isolation for those of us living with mental health issues together with their carers.”

