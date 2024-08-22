Morpeth care home couple celebrate remarkable 70th wedding anniversary

Charles and Eileen Gilmour, residents of Riverside House care home in Morpeth, celebrated a milestone few achieve: their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple first met while studying to become school teachers at Durham College, and their love story has flourished ever since. They were married at St Gabriel's Church in Newcastle and have since built a loving family, including two children, Catherine and Stephen, and one grandchild, Dan.To mark this special occasion, Riverside House hosted a celebration beginning with Las Vegas-themed entertainment provided by Mr Mike Memphis, a popular local performer. This was followed by a presentation of flowers by the Mayor of Morpeth Councillor Betty Bawn and a celebratory cake, with Charles and Eileen surrounded by their children and friends from the care home. A card from the King and Queen took pride of place.Charles, aged 94, and Eileen, aged 90, reflect on their life together with great fondness. Charles remarked, “Our journey together has been filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. I am grateful every day for Eileen and our wonderful family.”Eileen added, “Seventy years feels like a lifetime, yet it also feels like just yesterday that we met. I am blessed to have shared my life with Charles, and I look forward to many more happy days together.”The celebration at Riverside House was a joyous occasion, honouring a couple whose enduring love serves as an inspiration to all.