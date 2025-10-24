Morpeth Camera Club report 21st October 2025

Morpeth Camera Clubs’ meeting on Tuesday 21st October took the form of the Vice Chairman’s Challenge. As is customary, an incoming Vice-Chair is charged with setting three tasks during their tenure. In the first of his challenges, our new Vice Chairman David Moore, requested images on the theme of ‘Starting with a Consonant.’

Morpeth Camera Clubs’ meeting on Tuesday 21st October took the form of the Vice Chairman’s Challenge. As is customary, an incoming Vice-Chair is charged with setting three tasks during their tenure. In the first of his challenges, our new Vice Chairman David Moore, requested images on the theme of ‘Starting with a Consonant.’ David set three criteria; the title of one’s image must start with a consonant, titles must contain only one word which must reflect, or be related to, the subject. Five images per person could be entered and either vertical, square or horizontal formats were acceptable.

Seventeen members accepted the challenge, entering eighty-five images and each author was invited to talk about their entries; this often-provided context as to where, how and when they were taken. Many species of Fungi featured, also included were flowers, land and seascapes, rocks, seaweed, sand patterns and shore birds. Mirrored and glass reflections, art installations, action sport shots, performers, interiors and derelict buildings, gargoyles, rusty lamps and post boxes were also covered.

Although some members used different consonants for each image, others put together a theme using just one; a series of different cats using a painterly effect, humorous observations relating to the letter B and images of a sunken boat captured at different stages of its deterioration and documenting the changes caused by the sea and shifting sand. Members also enjoyed seeing macro shots, composite and abstract creations, pattern pictures, and images with an intentional humorous side which created a lot of banter from the audience.

Chairman Jeremy Cooper thanked all who took part for making it an enjoyable evening, followed by refreshments.