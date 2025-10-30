Morpeth Camera Club big event

Morpeth Camera Club met on Tuesday, October 28 to stage its annual event featuring guest speaker Andy S. Gray with his presentation entitled ‘My Camera as my Brush'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth Camera Club met on Tuesday, October 28 to stage its annual event featuring Guest Speaker Andy S. Gray with his presentation entitled ‘My Camera as my Brush.’

Andy describes himself as an image maker and is based in a rural Northumbrian village only two fields away from the family farm on which he grew up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He opened the evening by explaining how he reached this stage in his career as a (ICM) Intentional Camera Movement photographer and his progression through photographic styles using different camera techniques.

The Glass House by Andy S Gray

He experimented with long exposures and panning, and became obsessed with movement and he began to remove himself from the pristine image. The resulting image of a kicked tripod, during a long exposure, gave him interesting results which he then explored further. His influences have been primarily based on the works of Valda Bailey, the photographic expressionist, his long-time appreciation of J.M.W. Turner and J.R.R. Tolkien and we saw evidence of this in this evenings’ presentation.

Due to cost of equipment, he has more or less used the same camera over the years and consequently has had to push its capabilities to become more creative. Due to his travel anxiety, he mainly concentrates on local Northumbrian landmarks such as castles and abbeys as his subject matter. We then enjoyed seeing alternative views of Dunstanburgh, Warkworth and Bamburgh Castles, where he has used overlays which add drama and an otherworldly atmosphere using muted colours creating dreamlike qualities.

Experimenting with blend modes, layering, and rotation of camera, he has developed his own style. He said that creating a scene from a landscape can represent something new and with imaginative process he can create yet another image from the same subject. He keeps all his RAW files and can return to them after years and finds that with the addition of newer software he can interpretate them differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a short break Andy showed the audience locations that we could also be familiar with; an homage to Turner, of Norham Castle, also The Glass House in Newcastle, the Vennel Steps in Edinburgh, Neist Point, Skye, Lindisfarne Castle, The Shambles in York and the Kelpies, Falkirk; all in his distinctive impressionist style. Andy loves processing at his desk and he generously shared with the audience his editing skills step by step. He explained masking, combining images, tonal changes, rotation methods, layers and filters and blurring, expressed with the passion that he has for his work.

Sycamore Gap by Andy S Gray

He concluded his talk with a word of advice; when out on location you may be disappointed with what you can see at the back of your camera, but you would be surprised at how much you do have and can work with. Intentional Camera Movement does not have to be complicated; by moving small amounts you can create something unique.

Club Chairman Jeremy Cooper, thanked Andy for an interesting and inspirational presentation, making it a successful and enjoyable evening.