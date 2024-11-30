Morpathia - A Nice Day Out - Hulne Park

Hulne Park in Alnwick is a rare surviving example of a medieval hunting park.

It is best described nowadays as a country park, but it still has the high boundary wall that was built to prevent the deer from escaping. The Park is private land, open only from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm, at which time the gates are closed. It is not open at all to the public at other times, such as when the Duke has a shoot.

A board outside the gate tells you if it is open or not, and the Northumberland Estates website gives advance information.

There are three walks, all clearly marked, varying in length from about four miles to just over six. By combining elements of different routes, however, a keen walker can stretch this to seven miles or a little more.

Dank and dismal cave with statue of a hermit

The Park scenery is varied. Bold hills look out over the valley of the Aln. Much of it is farm land, mostly for sheep, but much beside is forested. There are both amenity trees – those planted for beauty, interest or shelter – and signs of commercial timber production.

One of the charms of Hulne Park is its whimsicalities. As in the parks and grounds of other great estates, for instance, there are modest cottages tricked out with Gothick ornamentation. Gothick was a vogue amongst the eighteenth century rich. Unlike the Victorian Gothic – without the ‘k’ – which was solemn and self-important – Gothick was a fun thing. Brizlee Tower is a supreme example.

It was built between 1776 and 1781 by the 1st Duke as a memorial to his late wife. It is six storeys high with viewing platforms at the first and top floor levels. In outline it has a dignified simplicity, but with wonderful spindly Gothick window and door surrounds. On top is a fire basket for lighting a beacon in.

The architect was probably one of the Adam brothers, or both, but it may be that the Duke’s French pastry-cook also had a hand in the design. If so it would be very appropriate because it resembles nothing so much as a giant cake decoration.

Brizlee Tower

The tower stands on one of the highest points in the Park. On the way up you pass a relatively new feature, a large mortuary enclosure dated 2007. The walls are traditional stone rubble with ashlar gateposts.

The gate itself is simply amazing. In it you can see distant trees with a fence, trees close-up with their fruits and leaves on, a dock plant, a pheasant, a crow, a salmon and much else beside including a skull and crossed bones.

This is not a reference to piracy. When only the bones of a deceased person survive, they are put into a mortuary chest, which is square in plan. The long bones are put in diagonally – hence crossed – with the skull on top and the smaller bones wherever they fit.

Opposite the gate is a viewpoint (not pictured) with a vast panorama across northern England and southern Scotland.

Mortuary gates

Another monument that you must visit is Hulne Priory. This again is at the top of a prominent hill, and can only be reached by a stiff climb. It was a house of Carmelite friars, and the site is said to have been chosen because of its resemblance to Mount Carmel

Friars were technically distinct from monks since the latter lived in closed communities in the same place all the time (known as ‘stability’) while friars engaged with the world by preaching and other forms of social outreach.

Despite this, Hulne Priory is actually rather isolated, standing in its own walled compound and well away from the town of Alnwick.

John de Vescy welcomed the Carmelites to Alnwick in much the same way as Ranulph de Merley welcomed the Cistercians to Morpeth. He gave them valuable rights to keep oxen and horses in the Park, to cut timber for building or charcoal and broom for thatch, to take fish from the river and to have a water mill. The Percys continued to support the Priory, and took over the buildings after Henry VIII dissolved all the monasteries and religious houses.

Picnic house in Hulne Priory

This was the first Carmelite house in England and is also one of the best preserved. The ruins are very extensive and are fascinating to wander amongst. In the 18th century the 1st Duke and Duchess took a great liking to it, so much so that after her death the Duke built a little Gothick retreat or picnic house as yet another memorial to her, with their portraits set in roundels above the side windows.

Amongst the curiosities of the Priory are two 18th century stone statues (not pictured) beside one of the entrances. They are of monk-like figures suited to the surrounding ruins – in effect garden gnomes for the very rich. There is also a small graveyard for the family’s favourite dogs.

Going back to Brizlee Hill, on the way up to the top is a dank and dismal cave with another of these statues outside it, this time of a hermit. There is a story about this cave, which you may believe or not, but it certainly adds interest to it.

There were once three robbers who stole a great treasure, which they carried to what was then a wild and remote place. They agreed to divide it equally amongst themselves, but since they could not at once carry it away in safety they buried it in the cave.

By now they were hungry and thirsty, so one of the three went back to the town to buy food and drink. While he was gone, the other two fell to discussing what they might do with their new-found wealth, and resolved to murder the other man on his return, so as to have more for themselves.

Meanwhile, their erstwhile friend had similar thoughts. He put poison into certain of the food, intending, of course, not to eat any of those portions himself, so that he should have the entire treasure to himself. Upon his return, the others killed him, and, being by now famished, ate the food he had brought.

So all three died and the treasure they buried in the cave has never yet been found.