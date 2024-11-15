Moody Logistics team completes CEO Sleepout to raise almost £11,000 for North East homelessness charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of business leaders, led by Moody Logistics and Storage managing director Caroline Crawford and husband Phil, has raised £10,600 for North East homelessness charity Core Foundations.

The team spent a night sleeping rough beneath the stars as part of CEO Sleepout, which was held at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Phil Crawford founded Core Foundations last year to support the region’s homeless by not only providing homes but by empowering them to make long-lasting changes to their lives through professional guidance and the support of local churches.

It opened its first house in Consett in July, followed by a second in Hexham, and a further two planned within the next six months.

Caroline and Phil Crawford (left) with the team taking part in the CEO Sleepout in aid of Core Foundations.

The 10-strong team supporting Core Foundations featured a diverse mix of customers, suppliers and associates of Cramlington-based Moody Logistics and Storage: Rebecca Wayte, Network Director of pallet distribution network Pall-Ex Group; Kieran James, CEO of Newcastle’s Stryde Accountancy; Sean McIntyre, Chris Lyall, and Jordan Wilson, Directors of SCJ Electrical, Cramlington; John Barnes, Development Director, and Karen Weir, Managing Director of Blyth-based Weir Insurance; and Kevin Orkney Warehouse Manager of Sugarfayre in Ashington.

Caroline, who is also chair of Core Foundation trustees, said: “Spending a night out in the cold, really does bring home the struggles and desperation that so many people who find themselves homeless have no choice but to endure on a daily basis.

"None of us managed much sleep and the experience highlighted the harsh reality of sleeping rough, especially how unforgiving and uncomfortable a solid floor can be. It’s an extraordinary reminder of why it’s so important to support those in need."

Phil Crawford added: “Core Foundations provides life-changing support, and this event was a small step toward making a big difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The funds raised by the team will go directly to Core Foundations, which also provides essential services such as employment support, and life skills training.

Rebecca Wayte, Network Director of the Pall-Ex Group, said: “Caroline and Phil’s passion for Core Foundations shone through. Their dedication brought us all together and made the whole experience not just meaningful, but eye-opening. It was an unforgettable experience and one that I was glad to have been part of.”

CEO Sleepout is a UK-based charity initiative where business leaders and senior executives spend a night sleeping outdoors to raise funds and awareness for homelessness and poverty. Held in iconic locations, the event brings together influential figures to highlight the challenges faced by rough sleepers while raising money for local charities that provide vital support such as emergency shelter, training, and long-term housing solutions. Since its launch in 2013, CEO Sleepout has raised millions of pounds, fostering collaboration and social responsibility within the business community.