Moody Logistics sponsorship helps dance talent shine on the global stage

A dance team from the North-East has finished an incredible seventh in the prestigious Dance World Cup 2024 in Prague.

The EVO Elite Squad, sponsored by Moody Logistics and Storage, was made up of 13 talented girls from across the region who represented England in the commercial section.

The squad, aged from 10 to 19, trained under the leadership of Clare Walton-Murray as part of the Evolution Training Programme.

Having travelled to the Czech Republic without any expectations, they returned proud and feeling accomplished, having competed against some of the best young dancers from 54 countries.

Michael Walton with his niece Abbie who was a member of the EVO Elite Squad at Moody’s depot in Cramlington

The dancers, who train weekly with Clare while continuing their development at their local dance schools, earned the opportunity of global glory having previously shone during the qualifiers achieving 2nd in England to represent their country.

Dance World Cup, held at Prague Congress Centre, featured over 9,500 dancers and more than 20,000 supporters.

Cramlington-based Moody Logistics and Storage agreed to become a sponsor after learning that squad member 12-year-old Abbie, was the niece of one of its drivers, Michael Walton, and also lived in the town. Thanks to the family-run company’s sponsorship, the team received new kits.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported the Evo Elite dancers on their journey to the Dance World Cup. When Michael told us about his niece Abbie, and the team’s ambition to compete on the international stage, we knew we had to help. It’s heartwarming to see the hard work of these young North East dancers pay off, and we’re delighted that our support played a part in their amazing success.”

Clare Walton-Murray: “This was an opportunity of a lifetime, and now they’ve returned from Prague filled with inspiration and a determination to keep pushing boundaries.

“The squad went off to represent their country without any expectations, simply to compete and to do their very best – so to finish an amazing seventh in the world was a real achievement – and something that the girls are determined to build upon.”