Moody Logistics and Storage Celebrates Second Consecutive Pall-Ex Operational Excellence Award

Moody Logistics and Storage, a family-run business based in Cramlington, Northumberland, has been honoured with its second consecutive Pall-Ex Operational Excellence Award for the North East and Scotland.

The prestigious accolade recognises exceptional performance within the Pall-Ex palletised freight network, which spans the UK and Europe, and is awarded to the highest-performing hauliers.

The awards ceremony, held at Hilton Birmingham Metropole, celebrates the achievements of the 160 independent hauliers that make up the Pall-Ex Group’s extensive network.

Moody Logistics was recognised for its outstanding compliance, quality distribution, and service excellence, key criteria in the Pall-Ex Group’s Diamond Excellence scheme.

Barry Byers, Pall-Ex MD, Regional Director Marc Batey, Richard Moody and Kevin Buchanan, Pall-Ex CEO

It marks the second time Moody Logistics has claimed the top spot in its region, having previously picked up the 2023 award.

Richard Moody, operations director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “Receiving this award for the second year running is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with a high standard of service, and this recognition reflects our commitment to operational excellence across the board."

Moody Logistics, which was established in 1947, became one of a group of members to acquire Pall-Ex UK in 2019, taking over the reins from founder and Dragon’s Den star, the late Hilary Devey, CBE.

The Fortec palletised network, acquired by Pall-Ex in 2020, recently announced that it had appointed Moody’s as a distributor for the North East region – a move that will boost its palletised business by 20% - and has already resulted in it hiring two additional HGV drivers.

Richard added: "Our partnership with Pall-Ex and Fortec continues to go from strength to strength, and it’s a privilege to be part of their success. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far and are excited about the future opportunities."