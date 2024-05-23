Month-long pre-loved sale in Seghill raises more than £1,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A month-long sale of pre-loved items took place throughout April at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK’s Seghill site in Cramlington.

Residents warmly welcomed the sale of clothes, shoes, toys, homeware and more, raising a total of £1300 through their generous donations for the company’s corporate charity partners, Macmillan Cancer Support, and the British Heart Foundation.

Following the huge support from the local community, SUEZ has planned three additional dates over the summer months, giving residents the chance to bag more bargains for their homes and families. The shop will open every second Sunday of the month on June 9, July 14 and August 11 from 10:30am to 4pm.

Victoria Pritchard, SUEZ Regional Manager said: “We’re really proud to be part of such a supportive community and to be able to offer something back to those in need through the sale of quality pre-loved items as well as raising money for two very important charities.

SUEZ marquee with reuse items for sale.

"We’re so grateful to those who came along in April and we’re looking forward to welcoming more people to our site over the summer as we open up our free nature trail and look forward to our family fun day.”

SUEZ has long championed the reusing of goods, with a network of reuse shops across the country. These shops sell items donated by residents which would have otherwise gone to waste, giving them a new lease of life, and offering quality pre-loved items at a time when many of us are conscious of what they are spending.

As before, the pop-up shop at Seghill will be selling a wide range of preloved items including toys, clothes, shoes, bric-a-brac, sports equipment, craft goods and more.

The site is also home to a visitor education centre and a nature trail, and visitors are warmly welcomed to explore the landscape and bring their four-legged friends along.

SUEZ marquee with reuse toy items for sale.

On August 31, SUEZ is also planning another big community event to raise additional funds for its two charity partners.

Last year’s Family Fun Day was a huge success with more than £1700 raised for Macmillan with a range of activities and attractions for all the family to enjoy, and the plan is for this year to be even better!