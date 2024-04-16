Miniature ponies visit Berwick care home residents to celebrate National Pet Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elaine and John Sangster, from Therapy Ponies Scotland, brought Flicker and Wilson in to meet the residents at the care home, who had a wonderful time stroking and cuddling them.

The ponies, who are only two-feet tall, visited residents who had gathered in the lounge as well as taking the lift up to the first floor to see those in their bedrooms. Flicker and Wilson wore little shoes to keep the carpets clean and special ‘whoopsie bags’ to catch any accidents while inside the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident, Janet Gray, said: “It was absolutely wonderful to meet the ponies, it really made my day. I nearly burst into tears of happiness!”

Resident Lindy stroking Wilson the pony

Care Assistant, Shelley Dixon, added: “Everybody absolutely loved Flicker and Wilson and seeing the delight and astonishment on our residents’ faces when they arrived was priceless.”

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Rachael Howlett, explained: “We often arrange for animals to visit our residents at Hillside Lodge, many of whom used to have their own pets. Spending time with animals has many benefits, particularly for older people, and contributes hugely to their emotional well-being.

“Everyone has been talking about the visit for days now and asking when Flicker and Wilson will visit again, so hopefully, we’ll see them again very soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad