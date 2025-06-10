Midsummer Musical Celebration of the River Tweed
Tweed Journey is a musical and poetic extravaganza celebrating the 97 miles of the River Tweed, as it flows east across the Scottish Borders into northern England, finally reaching the North Sea at Berwick upon Tweed.
Hosted by The Straw Yard’s Oli Brooks and Ben Humphrey, Tweed Journey presents music and words reflecting landscapes and stories from the Tweed’s source to the sea.
The show features the Berwick Baroque Players, Berwick Young Person’s Choir, Glendale Community Ceilidh Band, and female singing band Tribe, bringing together folk and classical traditions in a celebration of the River Tweed and the close-knit communities that have evolved over the centuries alongside its banks.
“This feast of music and words, almost all drawn from places on or near the great River Tweed, will be both fun and informative for the audience. It marks the culmination of a wonderful first year for the Berwick Music Society — and we hope for a full house!” says Mike Worboys, Chair of the Berwick Music Society and director of the show.
Tweed Journey is the grand finale of a busy first year for the Berwick Music Society, which has now hosted five concerts in the town and will announce its 2025/26 programme at the show.
Admission is £10, and free entrance to under 18s.