Midsummer Musical Celebration of the River Tweed

Berwick Music Society is embarking on a unique musical voyage to celebrate the River Tweed and its bridges on Saturday, 21st June at the Berwick Parish Church, starting at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tweed Journey is a musical and poetic extravaganza celebrating the 97 miles of the River Tweed, as it flows east across the Scottish Borders into northern England, finally reaching the North Sea at Berwick upon Tweed.

Hosted by The Straw Yard’s Oli Brooks and Ben Humphrey, Tweed Journey presents music and words reflecting landscapes and stories from the Tweed’s source to the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show features the Berwick Baroque Players, Berwick Young Person’s Choir, Glendale Community Ceilidh Band, and female singing band Tribe, bringing together folk and classical traditions in a celebration of the River Tweed and the close-knit communities that have evolved over the centuries alongside its banks.

River Tweed flows into the North Sea at Berwick upon Tweed.

“This feast of music and words, almost all drawn from places on or near the great River Tweed, will be both fun and informative for the audience. It marks the culmination of a wonderful first year for the Berwick Music Society — and we hope for a full house!” says Mike Worboys, Chair of the Berwick Music Society and director of the show.

Tweed Journey is the grand finale of a busy first year for the Berwick Music Society, which has now hosted five concerts in the town and will announce its 2025/26 programme at the show.

Admission is £10, and free entrance to under 18s.