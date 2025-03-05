Message of hope from Newcastle students

Hope was the focus when sixth formers from a Newcastle school enjoyed a one-night residential retreat at historic Ampleforth Abbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventeen students from St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School stayed in the Abbey’s new retreat centre, where they explored the historic building and its grounds, and took part in a series of activities based around the themes of social ‘masks’ and hope, as well as attending Compline and Mass.

“Father Bede gave us a tour of the abbey, where we learned about Thompson’s craftsmanship, which was fascinating to see throughout the building,” said retreat organiser Stephanie Peacock, Head of RE at St Cuthbert’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The beauty of the grounds made the experience even more special, especially the Marian Garden – a peaceful place to sit and reflect.

St Cuthbert's Catholic High School student visit Ampleforth Abbey

“One of the most memorable moments was walking through the grounds and discussing our hopes and feelings with a partner, which led to some really meaningful conversations.”

Other exercises included a ‘Prayer Radar’, where the students were encouraged to use the subjects of their prayers as ‘symbols of hope’, and a floating object challenge, which illustrated how hope can be weighed down by worries.

“Students also had the opportunity to ask Father Bede a range of questions, from personal interests to deep theological discussions,” continued Miss Peacock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They explored the idea of ‘masks’ we wear in daily life, questioning whether they serve a purpose or hide our true selves.

St Cuthbert's Catholic High School student visit Ampleforth Abbey

“The retreat concluded with a reflection on the value of hope and what students would be willing to give up for it.

“As a final gesture, Father Bede gave each student a pebble to remind them of the retreat and their reflections.”

The success of the retreat means a return visit to the abbey is planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was our first time at Ampleforth, but we hope to run it again next year, and also run additional retreats and take more year groups,” added Miss Peacock.

St Cuthbert’s students also recently participated in the Pilgrims of Hope retreat at the Youth Village in Consett.