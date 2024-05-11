Merit delivers major milestone for Solihull hospital project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland-based Merit, the UK’s leading industrialised construction and digital manufacturing specialist, has delivered a major milestone for the new £25 million Elective Hub (Operating Theatre Block) at Solihull Hospital, designed to significantly enhance patient care and treatment capacity.

The project has recently seen the transportation and delivery of five crucial Air Handling Unit (AHU) PODs and two Substation PODs to the site, from Merit’s factory in Cramlington, which have since been lifted into position.

A 500T crane was used to lift the 30 tonne AHU PODs and the 35 tonne Substation PODs onto the hospital roof, a logistical feat underscoring the technical complexities and innovative solutions deployed in this project. The installation marks a pivotal phase in the project's timeline, which is due for completion later this year.

The project, led by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB), will include the provision of a two-storey building, encompassing six high-quality operating theatres and supporting services.

500t crane lifting the 30 tonne AHU PODs and the 35 tonne Substation PODs onto the hosptial roof.

Merit's FLEXI POD® solution is central to this initiative, with 81% of the build manufactured offsite at the company’s Cramlington-based facility. The approach expedites construction and also significantly reduces the environmental impact, aligning with sustainable construction practices.

Tony Wells, CEO at Merit, said: “With waiting lists at record highs, we are really proud to be supporting the NHS with this landmark contract, which will allow a significant number of people access to the treatment they need.

“This latest milestone in the project is a significant step toward the completion of the surgery hub and reflects the speed and efficiency, which is central to Merit’s unique approach.”

