Mending fences during National Apprenticeship Week

A group of young employees from Essity Prudhoe Mill marked National Apprenticeship Week by mending fences at the town’s Eastwoods Park – holder of a prestigious Green Flag Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight apprentices took time off from their studies at the tissue maker’s training academy to remove rusty barbed wire, replace leaning fence posts and repair hundreds of feet of fences – damaged by recent stormy weather.

Prudhoe county councillor Gordon Stewart, along with green spaces officer Sam Talbot, organised the repair work at the popular community facility that adjoins Prudhoe Golf Club. The fence was looking a little sorry for itself, and causing issues for golfers, dog-walkers and users of the sports fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Mending fences is a phrase normally associated with trying to fix a broken relationship – but in this case nothing could be further from the truth. Prudhoe Mill is one of the region’s most-respected employers and a good neighbour to those of us who live locally.

Cllr Gordon Stewart with Sam Talbot and Essity's Mark Horner

“I have had the pleasure of working with several of its apprentices on community projects over the years, and I know many of the charities and good works on the receiving end have been very grateful for what a group of keen, strong youngsters is able to achieve in a short space of time.

“This particular volunteering exercise was designed to mark National Apprenticeship Week, where companies around the UK are encouraged to undertake activities that highlight the great career opportunities that the right apprenticeship can offer.”