Meet the volunteers keeping Northumberland Coast beaches clean

Volunteers’ Week runs from Monday 2nd - Sunday 8th June and this annual event celebrates the value of volunteering.

The Northumberland Coast Conservation Team is a volunteer group of over 170 people, undertaking a huge range of tasks throughout the year in the National Landscape.

In 2024/25, volunteers contributed 9,680 hours, an increase of over 4,000 hours compared to the year before. During this time, 4.3 tonnes of measurable waste was taken off the beach by volunteers at 82 events across 27 beaches.

Together, volunteers help to ensure that the Northumberland Coast National Landscape is a clean, beautiful place for current and future generations to enjoy.

The Conservation Team is passionate about partnership working and recently supported the National Trust with breeding season preparation at Inner Farne, helped the RSPB at Coquet Island, assisted English Heritage at sites including Warkworth Castle and Hermitage and provides ongoing support to Space for Shorebirds.

The Conservation Team is a positive community offering joyful camaraderie, with members often talking about the wellbeing benefits they experience, alongside the conservational importance of their work.

Volunteer Liam Johnson said: “Volunteering with the Northumberland Coast National Landscape has allowed me to try so many new things, from hedge laying to shorebird monitoring. It’s been a fantastic experience, and it’s great to be able to help protect the landscape around me. This inspired me to pursue a career in conservation, and the experience I’ve gained has helped me get a job as a shorebird ranger.”

The volunteers and lead volunteers look after the Northumberland Coast (in all weathers), so that everyone can enjoy this special landscape, now and in the future.

The Conservation Team is led by Emma Wilson, Volunteer and Access Officer within the small, but busy, Northumberland Coast National Landscape staff team. After a successful recruitment drive earlier in the year, a waiting list is now open for new volunteers.

The Northumberland Coast Conservation Team is supported by the Coast Care Trust, a Charitable Incorporated Organisation. You can donate to the Coast Care Trust at Northumberlandcoast-nl.org.uk.