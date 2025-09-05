Meet the Northumberland funeral director who has arranged over 600 funerals

From heartfelt keepsakes to personalised music, a Northumberland Funeral Director is helping families to create personalised tributes that truly reflect their loved ones’ lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Mordue, 36, joined Co-op Funeralcare in 2019 after a decade working in management for the Co-operative Group’s retail arm. Drawn by a desire to make a meaningful difference in his local community, he made the move from Store Manager to Funeral Director at the age of 30.

David said: “I was inspired to move into funeralcare to support families during one of the most challenging times in their lives. It’s both an honour and a privilege to serve my community in this way, and it’s incredibly rewarding to provide comfort and guidance when it matters most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last six years, David says he’s seen a shift in the way people say goodbye to their loved ones. “Funerals are becoming increasingly personalised, and we often get families requesting bespoke floral tributes, themed stationery and even keepsakes. Music is also a big part of the ceremony, and while hymns and ballads remain common, we’re seeing more and more unique choices, from rap to TV and film themes.”

Meet, David Mordue, the Northumberland Funeral Director who has arranged over 600 funerals

One such unique choice was Hedwig's Theme from the Harry Potter films, which featured in one of David’s most memorable services at Prudhoe. It was chosen in honour of a gentleman who had a deep love for all things magical and proudly considered himself a Harry Potter superfan.

These choices are reflected in Co-op Funeralcare’s Music Chart, first launched in 2002, which is based on insights from Co-op’s own funeral directors, who conducted more than 90,000 funerals in the last year.

In his role, David is also passionate about giving back locally, supporting initiatives such as fundraising for The Miner’s Lamp Community Food Bank, donating supplies to schools and libraries, and taking part in community events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his career and the advice he would give to others considering the profession, David said: “Being part of the community and offering compassionate, personalised support is at the heart of what I do. Funeralcare is an incredibly rewarding career if you genuinely care about helping people.”

To find out more about Prudhoe (Co-op) Funeralcare, visit: Prudhoe (Co-op) Funeralcare - Co-op (coop.co.uk).