Meet the latest adorable guide dog pups to move to Northumberland as charity appeals for more homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Guide dog puppies Chrissie and Moxie have been spending this summer settling into their new homes in Northumberland.

At eight weeks old, these pups left Guide Dogs’ National Centre in Leamington Spa recently and travelled to the county to live with their volunteer Puppy Raisers, whom they’ll stay with for around 12 months.

The charity’s Puppy Raisers look after puppies for their first year, teaching them basic commands and introducing them to different social environments, with all costs covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sight loss charity expanded its puppy raising scheme in Northumberland last year, meaning lots more four-legged recruits have been raised in the county.

Guide dog puppy Moxie

Now the schemes are established, the charity wants to expand them further, and needs more temporary homes for pups.

Rebecca Stranney, Puppy Development Advisor for Northumberland, said: “Chrissie and Moxie are our latest recruits to join our Puppy Raising scheme in Northumberland.

“We want to expand our Puppy Raising schemes further, so we can raise more pups in these areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To do this, we need more local volunteers who’d be happy to help us.

Guide dog puppy Chrissie

“Being a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also cover all the essential costs involved, such as food and veterinary care.

Guide dog puppy Chrissie

“If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs in Northumberland, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Chrissie is a Labrador cross Golden Retriever, as is Moxie. All being well, they will hopefully qualify as working guide dogs at around two years of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access training online and have an email address.

To find out more and apply visit www.guidedogs.org.uk or call 0800 781 1444.