Following the success of last year’s young people’s media day, Blyth Town Council hosted their second session, providing hands-on experience in acting and film-making.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was organised as a free half-term activity in collaboration with Act 2 Cam, a performing arts school that encourages young people to explore creativity through drama, art and film-making.

This initiative aimed to offer an immersive experience in film production, culminating in the creation of a short film by the end of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth, the event catered to both aspiring actors and those interested in technical aspects such as directing, producing, and operating filming equipment.

The young people at Blyth Media Day. Picture: Highlights PR

The 50 attendees therefore not only performed in front of the camera, but also gained valuable insights into the intricate processes of film-making, from conceptualising storylines to managing camera work.

Julie Summers from Blyth Town Council said: “The Blyth Media Day was more than just acting – it was about fostering a wide range of talents. From clapperboard handlers to camera and boom operators, there was a role for everyone.

“Even those who preferred to stay behind the scenes enjoyed directing, producing, and organising. I hope it has sparked inspiration in a new generation of aspiring actors and behind-the-scenes professionals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Woods, ex-teacher and actor from Whitley Bay, founded Act 2 Cam with the vision of helping young people discover their creative potential.

During the six hour session, young participants worked together to create a short film, bringing their own ideas life and also had the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the Phoenix Theatre to learn about staging productions.