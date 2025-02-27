Media day in Blyth provides young people with hands-on experience in acting and film-making

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Following the success of last year’s young people’s media day, Blyth Town Council hosted their second session, providing hands-on experience in acting and film-making.

The event was organised as a free half-term activity in collaboration with Act 2 Cam, a performing arts school that encourages young people to explore creativity through drama, art and film-making.

This initiative aimed to offer an immersive experience in film production, culminating in the creation of a short film by the end of the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hosted at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth, the event catered to both aspiring actors and those interested in technical aspects such as directing, producing, and operating filming equipment.

The young people at Blyth Media Day. Picture: Highlights PRThe young people at Blyth Media Day. Picture: Highlights PR
The young people at Blyth Media Day. Picture: Highlights PR

The 50 attendees therefore not only performed in front of the camera, but also gained valuable insights into the intricate processes of film-making, from conceptualising storylines to managing camera work.

Julie Summers from Blyth Town Council said: “The Blyth Media Day was more than just acting – it was about fostering a wide range of talents. From clapperboard handlers to camera and boom operators, there was a role for everyone.

“Even those who preferred to stay behind the scenes enjoyed directing, producing, and organising. I hope it has sparked inspiration in a new generation of aspiring actors and behind-the-scenes professionals.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Woods, ex-teacher and actor from Whitley Bay, founded Act 2 Cam with the vision of helping young people discover their creative potential.

During the six hour session, young participants worked together to create a short film, bringing their own ideas life and also had the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the Phoenix Theatre to learn about staging productions.

Related topics:BlythWhitley Bay

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice