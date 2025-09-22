Medals for all at the largest ever Reason to Disability Triathlon

An enthusiastic group of 63 children and adults with disabilities took part in what was the largest ever Reason To Disability Triathlon in Hexham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competitors, aged from eight years-old to adult, have a wide variety of disabilities and were able to complete a traditional triathlon by swimming, running and cycling with support and specially adapted equipment.

Sponsored by SOS Group and organised by triathletes, Jo Shallcross and Tracey Sample, this very special triathlon was the first of its kind in the UK and began with only a handful of entrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 11th year, it continues to grow in popularity and this was the largest event to date with participants drawn from across the region to the Wentworth Leisure Centre on Wentworth Place.

The Reason To Disability Triathletes

The participants were joined by CBBC’s ‘Danny & Mick’ star and performer, Danny Adams, who is all long-time supporter and Paralympian Lyndon Longhorne, from Crook, the first ever quad amputee to complete an Ironman distance event.

Jo Shallcross was first inspired to organise a triathlon tailored to the individual needs of its entrants after seeing a child with disabilities enjoying the event in Hawaii.

Some of the children who have enjoyed taking part over the years are adults now and, after a successful trial run, Jo and Tracey opened the Reason To Triathlon to older entrants two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo says: “We began with less than 10 entrants and over the years, we’ve grown hugely thanks to wonderful support.

“In fact, the more we grow, the more help we need and everyone, including our sponsors SOS Group, really roll their sleeves up and get stuck in. And to have Danny and Lyndon here created such a buzz for everyone.

“Tracey and I have to pinch ourselves sometimes to see how many people are involved now!

“It’s just the most fantastic day. Friendships have formed and grown around it. All day long there are smiles and an amazing sense of achievement as the triathletes have the opportunity to push themselves and earn a medal. They should all be very proud of themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Nicholson from Catton, aged 17, has Down's syndrome and is a pupil at Hexham Priory School.

This was her first triathlon and her parents, Calum Nicholson and Lindsay McCulloch, enjoyed the day as much as she did.

Lindsay says: “Sarah’s had an amazing day, we all have! It’s been wonderful to see so many friends and to make some new friends, too.

“This was Sarah’s first ever triathlon and, even though she’s very active and regularly plays cricket and does dancing and trampolining, it was a big thing for her to undertake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The swimming element was especially challenging for her, but trying something a little out of your comfort zone can be a really positive thing.

“I think all the triathletes felt a sense of achievement when they received their medals and for us, as a family, it’s been a very special day.”

Event sponsors, SOS Group, are based in Gateshead and provide digital office equipment services for businesses from startups to multi nationals.

The company also supports people and organisations making a positive difference to local communities within the North East and takes a hands on role in organising the triathlon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Skelton, an SOS Group Director, says: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of this event and every year it gets better and better.

“Jo and Tracey do a marvellous job, as do all the marshals and support team. Nobody even batted an eyelid this year when Jo insisted we all dress up as Minions!

“It’s an absolute joy to see the achievement when the triathletes complete each activity and the support they give each other is wonderful. Everyone comes away from the day feeling inspired.”

Over the last year, SOS Group has provided hands-on and financial support for more than 30 community projects, charities, sports clubs and talented individuals.