Meadow Park Care Home residents remember the fallen on Armistice Day

Meadow Park Care Home in Bedlington commemorated the signing of the Armistice Day agreement on the day that the guns finally fell silent.

They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two-minute silence, residents took part in therapeutic activities, making poppy displays, creating wall art, dressing the house and attending the parade held in the community of Bedlington.

Bill a resident at Meadow Park Care Home, said: “It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive and that we also think about those involved in conflicts around the world today.”

Julie Bond, General Manager at Meadow Park said: “We have Meadow Park Care Home residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark November 11th and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.

Meadow Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Meadow Park Care Home provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.