Meadow Park Care Home residents remember the fallen on Armistice Day
They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.
As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two-minute silence, residents took part in therapeutic activities, making poppy displays, creating wall art, dressing the house and attending the parade held in the community of Bedlington.
Bill a resident at Meadow Park Care Home, said: “It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive and that we also think about those involved in conflicts around the world today.”
Julie Bond, General Manager at Meadow Park said: “We have Meadow Park Care Home residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark November 11th and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.
