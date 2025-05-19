The Mayor of Alnwick and long-serving councillor Geoff Watson has been re-elected to serve for another year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff took to Facebook to announce the news. He said: “I am delighted that at the Annual General Meeting of Alnwick Town Council yesterday evening I was re-elected to serve as Mayor of Alnwick for another year.

"I would like to thank my fellow Councillors for continuing to support me and the officers of the Council for all of their hard work. It is an honour to hold the office of Mayor of this wonderful town and a privilege to lead such a knowledgeable and experienced team of Councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to welcome our two new Councillors, Dave Coulson and Karen Hedley. The Town Council has a challenging year ahead but I am confident that we have the right people to be successful.”

Apart from a short break, Geoff Watson has been a member of Alnwick Town Council since local government reorganisation in 2009.