Mary Glindon MP. Leadership in public life

By Mary Glindon MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 13:28 BST
Why do some organisations do better than others? A big part of the answer often lies in the ability of individuals who give long service.

I have recently tabled Commons motions on two such people.

The first motion warmly salutes Dame Norma Redfearn who has retired after a long and successful life in education and as the Mayor of North Tyneside Council.

One of her schools won a prestigious award for its playground design from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Norma also established a breakfast club, supported by Greggs, to increase attendance and attainment as well as a community wing where parents could secure qualifications. She became the first headteacher to receive the prize for Public Management Leadership.

As Mayor, she transformed Whitley Bay’s seafront and the Spanish City dome. She also led the pursuit of devolution for the North East.

All this explains why she is widely known by her first name. She is a proud and determined daughter of Wallsend, the trade union movement, and the Labour Party.

The second motion concerns Gary Kent, who has worked in parliament for 38 years and has been my researcher for 14 years. After two decades of Anglo/Irish peace work, he was secretary for nearly 20 years of the all-party parliamentary group on Iraqi Kurdistan.

MPs used his experience as a cross-party and transnational activist. The group helped build a stronger Kurdish/British relationship. That’s in our interests. For instance, Iraqi Kurds did much to undermine the ISIS death cult which would have otherwise retained the power to kill and maim on our streets.

Such people in public life can inspire others and advance the common good.

